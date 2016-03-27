There’s enough to worry about when you invite friends over for dinner, what with half a dozen different dietary requirements and the constant panic that you’re going to run out of wine. So the last thing you need to concern yourself with is picking out the right soundtrack.



Dinner party music is a tricky one to get right. It has a supporting role, it’s not the main feature, needing to strike the right balance between mellow background tunes and something that will suitably impress your company (or at least keep them from running for the door straight after the main course is served.) And no you can’t just stick on Air or the xx and be done with the whole thing.



We're here to help, however, with a dinner party playlist that should last you for a two-and-a-half-hour get together. After that, you're on your own. Enjoy!

