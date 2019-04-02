Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
Ariana Grande did that. And by extension — literally, ha ha — so did I. Who else drops two albums in six months, only to go on tour and drop another single? This bitch, is who!
The same day Ariana and Victoria Monét dropped their new single "Monopoly," the women debuted the song on the Montreal stop of the Sweetener tour — something Ariana teased on her Instagram story shortly before the show.
"Give you a little hint," she said. "You got two hours to learn 'Monopoly,' everyone."
But first, she had to do her pre-show ritual of listening to a Golden Girls theme song remix and getting ready.
Meanwhile, fans were studying up on the "Monopoly" lyrics, which made waves on the internet because of the line "I like women and men." However, Ariana clarified that this didn't mean she was ready to put a label on her sexuality.
"i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now," she tweeted. "which is okay"
Regardless, fans were ready to sing along.
"hello ur Montreal concert was so fun n cool and it was a TREAT to see u guys perform monopoly for the first time live," one wrote on Twitter.
@ArianaGrande hello ur Montreal concert was so fun n cool and it was a TREAT to see u guys perform monopoly for the first time live ?? pic.twitter.com/c9YpNt5IlX— Daria Alison (@Daria2smile) April 2, 2019
On her Instagram story, Ariana also warned fans that she was gonna "cry a lot in the show tonight." Once again, this meant she shed some tears during "Goodnight N' Go."
Despite this warning, Montreal was as successful as ever, continuing to wow with visuals:
And pleasing the crowd with hits like "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings."
Will "Monopoly" become a setlist regular for the rest of the tour? A ponytail never records and tells. But I'll just say keep an eye out for her Toronto performance Wednesday night — you never know what this diva has up her puffy purple sleeves.
