Perry Mattfeld: "The show is loosely inspired by Lorri Bernson [one of the consultants on the show as well as the Media & Community Liaison for Guide Dogs of America .] When I first got the role, I spent quite a bit of time in her house with her. I realized what a responsibility I had, and how much I had to learn. So I spent a lot of time with her, watching her morning routine, how she got ready for bed, brushed her teeth, cooked in her kitchen, and used her guide dog. I learned how to text on an iPhone using the audio settings. It was great to be able to learn and research with her, and to have her on set as well."