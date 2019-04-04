"Diversity isn’t just defined by a race or gender, so we are addressing yet another element of diversity that isn’t seen as often. The fact that the entire show is encompassed by that, that over 80% of the writer’s room is made up of women, that we have members of the LGBTQ+ community in the writer’s room and on screen, I think that makes the show that much better. Our writers pulled from their real experience. I think that’s why we are able to tell a story that is so raw and real."