Every Song That Gave You Feels In On My Block Season 1 & 2

Abbey Maxbauer
Photo: Courtesy of Nicola Goode/Netflix.
Warning: Spoilers for On My Block are ahead.
Between On My Block season 1 and season 2, the soundtrack is full of bangers — and we assembled them all for you. On My Block is a teen dramedy that takes place in Freeridge, a fictional majority Black and Latinx neighborhood in Los Angeles. The neighborhood is lower middle class with two rival gangs, the Santos and the Prophets, and our heroes are four high school freshmen who are trying to navigate puberty, gang violence, urban legends about heist money, first love, a very cool stoner grandma, and much more.
Naturally, On My Block’s soundtrack has a lot going on. There are familiar Gen-Z artists like Khalid, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish, Latin hip hop playing at Santos parties and in Santos cars, and salsa blasting from Abuelita’s bedroom. The music is perfectly timed to make us extra sad when Monse and Cesar break up and devastated when Jamal’s treasure hunt hits a dead end. Jasmine and Ruby’s legendary partner dances are heightened by the perfect soundtrack, as are Monse and Cesar’s make-up makeouts. And who could forget the hauntingly upbeat song that played when Latrelle rolled into Olivia’s quinceañera?
The many, many, many songs from On My Block Seasons 1 and 2 were confirmed by rewatching the series and cross-referencing with resources including Genius, TuneFind, and fan-made Spotify playlists.
Season 1, episode 1: Daye Jack, “Finish Line”



This song plays as the series opens on a long shot that pans through a vibrant high school party, then fades as we meet our protagonists, who are not quite high schoolers yet, and are spying on the party.
Season 1, episode 1: Happy Colors Y Magic Juan, “Chévere”



This song plays as we meet Jasmine, a well-meaning but usually misguided classmate who really wants to be friends with Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal. Unfortunately for Jasmine, they’re running away from her.
Season 1, episode 1: Rocket Da Goon, “Estupido”



This scene introduces us to Oscar (aka Spooky), who we already know is fearsome enough that his association to Cesar protects their friend group from bullies.
Season 1, episode 1: Emone Quadeem, “Mad at Me”



As Monse approaches Spooky’s house to confront Cesar about his falling out with Ruby and Jamal, this song plays.
Season 1, episode 1: Joe Arroyo, "La Noche"



Ruby is miserable sharing a room with his abuelita, who has great dance moves and a bottomless weed stash and actually seems very cool.
Season 1, episode 1: Sorrows, "Blessed"



Monse, Jamal, Ruby, and Cesar seem ready for things to go back to normal, starting to walk to school together, until Spooky intervenes and gives Cesar a ride.
Season 1, episode 2: Kirko Bangz, “Swang N Bang”



Ruby meets Olivia, his love interest, who happens to be moving into his house.
Season 1, episode 2: Crooked Stilo, “Puro Party”



This song plays in Spooky’s car when he and Cesar pull up to talk to Monse and Jamal.
Season 1, episode 2: Lil Pump, "Boss"



Ruby has a little hype-up montage to this song as he tries to summon the courage to confront Spooky.
Season 1, episode 2: AM!R "Parachute"



Monse comes over to tell Cesar that she wasn’t the instigator in the plan to talk to Spooky, but he realizes she’s actually there because she’s feeling a little threatened by Olivia — and he calls her bluff. Monse denies it, but also kisses him, and they make out until the screen goes black.
Season 1, episode 3: Bantu feat. Shungudzo, “Just a Little”



Jamal and Ruby ride bikes to school with Cesar and Monse walking behind them. Cesar surprises Monse by kissing her, and they (very sweetly) smile at each other.
Season 1, episode 3: Sidizen King & The Strike, “Eye for an Eye”



This song plays as the title card pops up for episode 3.
Season 1, episode 3: Jay 305, "Bubble Up & Double Up"



Cesar and Monse exchange teasing, flirtatious texts about the dance.
Season 1, episode 3: JSPH, "Comemyway"



When the dance is a bust, the crew ends up at Monse’s place, and Cesar puts on this song to try to convince Monse to slow dance with him.
Season 1, episode 3: BLESSED, "One And Only"



Upset at a flip comment Monse made to Olivia about Cesar not being safe, Cesar gives Monse the cold shoulder.
Season 1, episode 4: Radkey, “Le Song”



A smoke bomb goes off at the school on Halloween, and the students run out, wearing costumes and laughing.
Season 1, episode 4: Oliver feat. De La Soul, “Heart Attack”



Monse, Olivia, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar arrive in Brentwood for trick-or-treating, or in Jamal’s case, sleuthing about the RollerWorld conspiracy. When his abuelita drops them off, Ruby tells her that they’ll be done around 10pm, and she responds, “Good for you, but I have plans.” Abuelita remains undefeated.
Season 1, episode 4: Nyzzy Nyce, “Stunt”



This song plays in the background of the Brentwood house party that Cesar, Olivia, and Ruby stumble into.
Season 1, episode 4: Amir Obe, "Naturally"



Olivia kisses Cesar and Cesar makes the cursed decision to kiss her back, while Monse leaves Cesar a voicemail telling him that she thinks she saw her mom.
Season 1, episode 5: Brenmar and Sayyi, "Don't Want It"



Jasmine wreaks havoc on Olivia’s room, using her deodorant and touching her underwear.
Season 1, episode 5: Raury, "Devil's Whisper"



Cesar gets to Ruby’s house just as Olivia tells Monse that she and Cesar kissed, shocking Monse and Ruby, while Jamal celebrates not being the one who spilled the tea.
Season 1, episode 6: Citizen Kay, “Yes!”



Ruby, Olivia, Cesar, Monse, and Jamal’s parents watch him warm the bench at his first (and only) football game.
Season 1, episode 6: Campos, “Six on the Stairway to Seven”



Jamal scores a touchdown.
Season 1, episode 6: Russ, “Cherry Hill”



Monse breaks up with Cesar after the football game, telling him that he should date Olivia.
Season 1, episode 6: Brent Faiyaz, “Insecure”



Monse is upset, and has a talk with her dad in her room.
Season 1, episode 7: KWAYE, "Sweetest Life"



A montage at the opening of the episode shows the new order of the central friend group. Olivia and Cesar are dating steadily, and Monse and Ruby are living with it.
Season 1, episode 7: James & Bobby Purify, “I'm Your Puppet”



Jamal works for Chivo in exchange for flowers for Olivia’s quinceañera, with the ulterior motive of finding out more about Lil Ricky, the founder of the Santos and lesser known participant in the RollerWorld heist.
Season 1, episode 7: Carter, "G.G"



Ruby shows Olivia the backdrop he made for taking photos at her quinceañera, which is Texas themed to remind her of home.
Season 1, episode 7: Sampha, "Blood On Me"



Jamal finds the key that was hidden in Julio, Chivo’s favorite gnome, which confirms his belief that there is Rollerworld money hidden somewhere in Freeridge.
Season 1, episode 8: H.E.R., "2"



Jamal visits Chivo in the hospital, trying to get answers about the key despite the fact that Chivo is unconscious.
Season 1, episode 8: Snny, "Young Boy"



Spooky and Cesar hang out at the beach and talk about the future. Cesar dreams of being an architect, living with Spooky above his restaurant.
Season 1, episode 8: Hugh Augustine, “Xtras”



Spooky gives Cesar a little reality check, telling him that he loves him, and that in order to have more happy beach days, he needs to kill Latrelle.
Advertisement
Julia sees Monse’s phone when her dad calls, and realizes that Monse is her daughter.
34 of 89

Cesar goes to Monse, upset that Spooky has told him he has to kill Latrelle. Monse asks Cesar what he needs, and he kisses her. Jamal finds the lock he’s looking for, and many, many more.
35 of 89

Monse wakes up in bed with Cesar to the sound of her phone buzzing — Olivia is calling.
36 of 89

Jamal, Monse, and Ruby visit a playground with metal detectors in hand.
37 of 89

The three treasure hunters end up at the library next.
Advertisement
Season 1, episode 9: Purity Ring feat. Danny Brown, "Belispeak II"



Jamal, Ruby, and Monse ride their bikes to Pimp Lane, which we can surmise is a shady area in Freeridge where lots of illegal things happen.
Season 1, episode 9: Karval, “Ya Llegó”



Ruby’s abuelita rolls up to Pimp Lane after Ruby and Monse’s bikes are stolen. “What are you doing at Pimp Lane?” abuelita asks. Ruby is surprised she knows what about Pimp Lane. When will he figure out that his grandma is way cooler than him?
Season 1, episode 10: Grupo Algodon, “Levanta la Mano”



After the church service, this song plays at Ruby and Olivia’s house as the party portion of Olivia’s quinceañera gets going.
Season 1, episode 10: Tattoo Money, "Levels"



After Ruby shows Olivia one of his birthday surprises for her — a FaceTime call with her parents — she tells him that he should stop playing the long game with her and seize the moment. They kiss.
42 of 89

Cesar finally gets his slow dance with Monse. She tells him that she doesn’t want to hide their relationship anymore, and they share a kiss.
Advertisement
Season 1, episode 10: Kovas, Domo Genesis, Amber Ojeda, “Bottle Rocket”



Jamal has no idea what transpired at the party, and is in a state of euphoria after finding the RollerWorld money buried under the football field. He bikes away from the field with cash fluttering out of his gym bag as he goes.
Season 2, episode 1: 070 Shake, “Glitter”



Like season 1, the second season opens on a long shot that sets the scene. But instead of a party, it’s a tour through the Freeridge street shrines, showing displays left for fallen gang members.
Season 2, episode 1: Breezewood La Connecta, “El Mismo Cabron de Siempre”



Cesar, who fell out of favor with the Santos by only pretending to kill Latrelle, asks Spooky to let him come back and live with him.
Season 2, episode 1: Hip Spanic Allstars, “Bacuna Wow Wow Wow”



Jasmine faces off with Amber, Mario’s pregnant girlfriend, saying that she’s been trying for a long time to get in with Mario and Ruby’s family and doesn’t want Amber cutting the line.
Season 2, episode 1: Guillermo Buitrago, “Vispera de Año Nuevo”



A very high Ruby eats pie, while Monse and Jamal try to figure out if he’s okay.
Season 2, episode 1: Jacob Banks, “Slow Up”



Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal stand outside at Olivia’s shrine to mourn her as a group.
Season 2, episode 1: Lorde Sanctus, “Think About It”



Jamal tries to show his friends the RollerWorld money, but discovers it’s been taken from his closet.
Season 2, episode 2: Lowpass Lushes feat. 1STCLSS, “Money On the Table”



Monse, Cesar, and Jamal go to Goodwill to find the RollerWorld money, which Jamal’s mom accidentally donated.
Season 2, episode 2: Q Money, “Neat”



Spooky stops Ruby when he walks by, and Ruby airs his grievances about the shooting, saying it was Spooky’s fault.
Season 2, episode 2: Sicko Soldado, “Buscando Un Bandido”



Spooky and Ruby are still together in the evening, cooking. When Spooky tells Ruby he can go, Ruby decides to stay. Spook teaches Ruby how to properly cut a lime.
Advertisement
Season 2, episode 2: Mormor, “Waiting on the Warmth”



Cesar gets into the car at Monse’s house to sleep there, and Monse joins him.
Season 2, episode 3: Blessed, “Superfly”



Cesar, Monse, Jamal, and Ruby get ready for the new semester and go back to school.
Season 2, episode 3: Mk.gee, “Over Here”



Monse waits for her mom in a coffee shop, still pretending to be Laura.
Season 2, episode 3: Sabrina Claudio, “Messages From Her”



Both Monse and Julia drop the act, and Julia admits to being Monse’s mom.
Season 2, episode 4: Elephant Wings, “The Hate”



Cesar and Jamal share a room — and bed — which works out poorly for Cesar.
Season 2, episode 4: The Trak Kartel, “Twerk Werk”



Jasmine holds tryouts to find a perfect date for Ruby.
Season 2, episode 4: The Trak Kartel, “Twerk Some”



The dance contest starts.
Season 2, episode 4: Dillon Francis feat. Jarina De Marco, “Look At That Butt”



Ruby and Jasmine compete in the dance contest and win.
Season 2, episode 4: DeJ Loaf, "Changes"



Ruby’s victory in the dance contest sours after the DJ plays the song he was dancing to at Olivia’s quinceañera when they were both shot. Ruby has a panic attack.
62 of 89

Monse decides to go live with her mom, which Cesar tells her is a deal breaker, and they split up. Jamal comforts Cesar.
Advertisement
Season 2, episode 5: Crooked Stilo, “Cara Linda”



Conspiring to cheer up Ruby, Spooky and Mario bring him to a Santos party. At first, Ruby is not amused.
Season 2, episode 5: Nickodemus feat. Femina, “Inmortales”



After Ruby finds a purpose at the party (upgrading the food and organizing the drinks and utensils), he starts having fun. Mario wants to leave because his ex showed up, but he ends up making out with her.
Season 2, episode 5: Lil One Hunnet, “Riding in My Benzo”



Ruby gets into the party after learning to shoot tequila and ends up having a blast playing drinking games.
Season 2, episode 5: Black Atlass, “If They Only Knew”



In bed, Cesar tries to convince Jamal that there’s no curse — citing the fact that he doesn’t feel guilty about things with Monse as evidence — but then he gets a text from Monse saying she misses him, and he clearly feels guilty.
67 of 89

This song plays during a montage of Monse really enjoying her mom’s life in Brentwood — loving Julia and her husband, and her half siblings.
Advertisement
Season 2, episode 6: DRAM, “Best Hugs”



This song plays as the title card for the episode comes up.
Season 2, episode 6: iiGotProduct, “Go Harder”



Ruby smokes with Monse’s new Brentwood friends.
Season 2, episode 6: Mad Circuit & Nyzzy Nyce, “Goin Ham Girl”



Jasmine arrives at Julia’s house — Monse invited her to sabotage the party.
Season 2, episode 6: Khalid, “Motion”



Monse returns home to Freeridge, where her dad has been sheltering (and commiserating with) Cesar.
72 of 89

Jamal lights some of his money on fire.
73 of 89

Ruby’s family hosts a baby shower for Amber, which means party planning Ruby is on one.
74 of 89

Ruby’s mom gets too drunk at the baby shower, and abuelita is surprisingly good at the shower games.
75 of 89

Monse has a heart with Amber, and then Amber discovers she’s in labor.
76 of 89

The cop who previously talked to Monse warns her that Latrelle is back in town.
77 of 89

Jamal brings his beloved stripper gnome, Juanita, to Chivo so that he’ll take Cesar in.
78 of 89

Chivo and Cesar go swimming and talk about both of their relationships to the Santos.
79 of 89

Monse successfully uses her fake idea to get cash.
80 of 89

Monse puts food and blankets out for Cesar in her car, hoping that he’s alive and will seek refuge with her.
81 of 89

Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Abeulita clean the RollerWorld money.
82 of 89

Monse sits in her bedroom thinking, about Cesar.
83 of 89

Cesar knowingly walks into Prophet territory, and a large group of Prophets surrounds him as he puts his hands up.
84 of 89

As Cesar sits in a Prophet house, talking to one of the Prophet leaders about sharing Santo information, Latrelle comes in.
85 of 89

This song, which plays as Cesar and Oscar leave Prophet territory, starts when we’re sure Cesar really screwed up, and continues to play as Spooky and Cesar laugh, letting us know that we’ve missed some crucial information that is about to be explained. Cesar going to the Prophets and Spooky showing up at the same time was actually planned, and their trap for the rival gang was laid flawlessly.

The song isn’t available anywhere, but according to TuneFind, which helped me track down a lot of these songs, it’s by an artist named Kes Kross. You can check out one of his other songs, “Friends With Benefits,” here.
Season 2, episode 10: Tattoo Money, “Black Girl Magic”



Cesar knows that he’s going to have to pull out all the stops to win Monse back, so he comes to her bedroom window to tell her that he stole a story she wrote in the fourth grade and read it every night before she went to sleep — that he’s loved her since they were kids. Unfortunately, she’s still mad that he slept with someone else while she was in Brentwood, and she’s unmoved by the anecdote.
Season 2, episode 10: Isabelle Brown, “Places”



Monse does some online research and decides that she wants to go to an all girls school.
Season 2, episode 10: Billie Eilish, “when the party's over”



Monse goes to Cesar and says she forgives him for sleeping with his coworker at Jamal’s dad’s restaurant, but she can’t forget, and doesn’t want to be with him.
Season 2, episode 10: Niña Dioz, “Ratatá (Leave No Trace)”



After Monse tells the boys that she’s leaving and they laugh at her for always leaving but never staying away, she walks away from them angry — as the three boys get pulled into a van with bags over their heads. Just when she realizes they’ve vanished, Monse gets kidnapped, too.
