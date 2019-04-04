Season 2, episode 10: Kes Kross, “Hustle”



This song, which plays as Cesar and Oscar leave Prophet territory, starts when we’re sure Cesar really screwed up, and continues to play as Spooky and Cesar laugh, letting us know that we’ve missed some crucial information that is about to be explained. Cesar going to the Prophets and Spooky showing up at the same time was actually planned, and their trap for the rival gang was laid flawlessly.



The song isn’t available anywhere, but according to TuneFind, which helped me track down a lot of these songs, it’s by an artist named Kes Kross. You can check out one of his other songs, “Friends With Benefits,” here.