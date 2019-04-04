Warning: Spoilers for On My Block are ahead.
Between On My Block season 1 and season 2, the soundtrack is full of bangers — and we assembled them all for you. On My Block is a teen dramedy that takes place in Freeridge, a fictional majority Black and Latinx neighborhood in Los Angeles. The neighborhood is lower middle class with two rival gangs, the Santos and the Prophets, and our heroes are four high school freshmen who are trying to navigate puberty, gang violence, urban legends about heist money, first love, a very cool stoner grandma, and much more.
Advertisement
Naturally, On My Block’s soundtrack has a lot going on. There are familiar Gen-Z artists like Khalid, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish, Latin hip hop playing at Santos parties and in Santos cars, and salsa blasting from Abuelita’s bedroom. The music is perfectly timed to make us extra sad when Monse and Cesar break up and devastated when Jamal’s treasure hunt hits a dead end. Jasmine and Ruby’s legendary partner dances are heightened by the perfect soundtrack, as are Monse and Cesar’s make-up makeouts. And who could forget the hauntingly upbeat song that played when Latrelle rolled into Olivia’s quinceañera?
1 of 89
2 of 89
Advertisement
3 of 89
4 of 89
5 of 89
6 of 89
7 of 89
Advertisement
8 of 89
9 of 89
10 of 89
11 of 89
12 of 89
Advertisement
13 of 89
14 of 89
15 of 89
16 of 89
17 of 89
Advertisement
18 of 89
19 of 89
20 of 89
21 of 89
22 of 89
Advertisement
23 of 89
24 of 89
25 of 89
26 of 89
27 of 89
Advertisement
28 of 89
29 of 89
30 of 89
31 of 89
32 of 89
Advertisement
33 of 89
34 of 89
35 of 89
36 of 89
37 of 89
Advertisement
38 of 89
39 of 89
40 of 89
41 of 89
42 of 89
Advertisement
43 of 89
44 of 89
45 of 89
46 of 89
47 of 89
Advertisement
48 of 89
49 of 89
50 of 89
51 of 89
52 of 89
Advertisement
53 of 89
54 of 89
55 of 89
56 of 89
57 of 89
Advertisement
58 of 89
59 of 89
60 of 89
61 of 89
62 of 89
Advertisement
63 of 89
64 of 89
65 of 89
66 of 89
67 of 89
Advertisement
68 of 89
69 of 89
70 of 89
71 of 89
72 of 89
73 of 89
74 of 89
75 of 89
76 of 89
77 of 89
78 of 89
79 of 89
80 of 89
81 of 89
82 of 89
83 of 89
84 of 89
85 of 89
86 of 89
87 of 89
88 of 89
89 of 89
Advertisement