Haley Lu Richardson On How Her Latest Role May Have Subconsciously Inspired Her Engagement

Haley Lu Richardson: “What I connected to most was that journey that her and Norma go on, and what they learn from each other throughout their time together. Because it’s kind of parallel to what I experienced with my mom. I’m from Arizona and we moved out to L.A. for me to become a dancer and actor when I was 16. And she’s my mom, and my best friend, but she was like my chaperone character. To this day, my mom and I — that experience is such a big part of our relationship, and who we are now. Because of the things that we learned from each other in those couple of years spent when I was trying to figure out what the heck L.A., and acting, and Hollywood-world was all about. That kind of bond, that thing that you share with that person when you’re at this pivotal moment in your life, honestly was the thing I connected to most about the script.”