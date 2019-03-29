It doesn’t make any sense for Sheila’s Mr. Ball Legs to directly thwart her biggest dream at the precise moment it’s realized. Just look at everything the spider creatures do for their zombie masters over the course of season 3. In “Cat Person,” socially awkward zombie Ramona (Ramona Young) is harassed by a motel owner who tries to intimidate her over payment. Without speaking, Ramona’s Ball Legs hops off of her shoulder and attacks the guy. That is exactly what the undead teen wanted, and it’s accomplished telepathically. This is the first time we realize the many-legged creatures are more powerful than they appear, as Ramona tells her Ball Legs during the violent-sounding scene, “Oh cool. I didn’t know you could do that.”