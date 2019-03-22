Although the two are just co-stars and colleagues, that hasn't stopped Isaacs from gushing over the genius of the series, co-created and co-written by Marling herself. "Something happened to me that night because when I finished, I was hysterical in the Freudian sense," he told friend Io Parker in a conversation for Interview after season one's premiere in 2017. "I was shaking and laughing and crying. I sent off this gushing email to Zal and Brit going, “It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen” in capital letters with lots of exclamation marks. Later, I was slightly embarrassed at how huge my reaction had been, but I realized I meant it. I meant all of it. I don’t understand people who don’t think it’s the greatest thing they’ve ever seen."