The question comes up during the final scene of season 2 (spoilers ahead), when Isaacs's character, Dr. Hunter Aloysius Percy , aka Hap, makes a jump to a third dimension with OA aka Original Angel aka Prairie aka Nina Azarova (Brit Marling). Immediately upon waking up in their new dimension, things are different. Not only does Hap have a new British accent, but in this world, he and Prairie are more than just "partners," as he so sinisterly calls his obsession with her multi-dimensional talents — he claims they are married. The two apparently are married actors on a movie set, a scene straight out of Scott Brown's (Will Brill) near-death experience. Since the two — along with Homer aka Dr. Homer Roberts (Emory Cohen) — are in the same "constellation," as the cryptic traveler Elodie, played by Iréne Jacob, tells Nina in episode 7, their paths are meant to cross infinitely.