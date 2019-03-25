At the end of Season 2, we’ve jumped to a brand new dimension, so now there are three dimensions on the show. While some of the plotlines for Season 2 have been wrapped up, there are still so many lingering questions. It’s likely that we’ll return back to this Nob Hill house eventually on the show, but it more than likely won’t be a major focal point anymore. Or maybe it will be because there are other houses just like it in other dimensions, and this is only just the beginning. With The OA, anything’s possible.