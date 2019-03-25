Season 1 ends with Prairie supposedly seeing Homer at the end of the episode — or at least that’s what we’re leg to believe with her simple, “Homer?” before everything cuts away. It takes us a little bit of time to actually be reunited with Homer at the start of The OA Season 2, but don’t worry, he’s in this dimension as well. However, he’s not exactly the same Homer we already know. As we quickly learn, in this new dimension Homer is a doctor — Dr. Homer Roberts, to be exact — and sadly, he doesn’t hold the same memories and knowledge that Prairie (and Hap, Scott, and Rachel) does. Well, at least not at first. Through no fault of his own (because he honestly doesn’t know), Homer can’t remember his time in the other dimension, and it takes a lot of work for him to get it back.