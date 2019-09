Pretty Little Liars is over, but the Liars aren't gone for good. Two of the show's original stars Sasha Pieterse (who plays Alison DiLaurentis) and Janel Parrish (who plays Mona Vanderwaal) are now starring on Freeform's spin-off show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists . This time the show takes place at a college in Oregon where Ali is teaching — and, of course, the show opens with a mysterious murder. It wouldn't be the PLL-verse without that. But while the show does have nods and references to the original PLL , it mostly stands on its own. That's why the original four Liars didn't need to be on it. But Hannah Marin actor Ashley Benson has a different role on The Perfectionists that still let her be part of the show in a new way.