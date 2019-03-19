What's Leaving Netflix This April

After the success of A Star Is Born, Netflix really thinks it can yank out one of Bradley Cooper's best performances from it's queue? We'll need to have a word with Mr. Flix.
Yes, Silver Linings Playbook is one of the titles leaving the streaming service this April, which sucks, but at least it makes room for the slew of new Netflix originals coming our way. Also on their way out? Pretty much every James Bond movie you ever knew existed, plus a whole bunch you definitely didn't. We're talking all the bonds: Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan?
Some classic comedies are also getting the axe, and yes, I'm including Happy Feet in that description.
Ahead, all the titles leaving Netflix this April. Catch them before they're gone!