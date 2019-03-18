What Is The 'Pact Of Silence' Mentioned In The Madeleine McCann Documentary?

Journalist Felícia found it odd that in the weeks after Madeleine vanished, the investigating police seemed to be focusing only on the suspected kidnapping and not the family involved. "We know that in most cases, the culprit is someone who is close to the child," Felícia explains in the documentary. She goes on to tell the story of a visit she made to the restaurant where the McCann group ate on the night of the incident. She sat at the same table as them and found that despite Gerry McCann's claim that the table had a "line of sight to the apartment" – which they say was a factor in deciding where to eat that evening – there was limited visibility. This was the first contradiction she found in the parents' statement to police.