R. Kelly Case Judge Will Allow Cameras In The Courtroom For His Sex Abuse Trial

Flood maintains the right to stop recording on a witness-by-witness basis in order to protect identities. According to the Chicago Sun Tribune, the two women who protested cameras in the courtroom will not have their testimony televised. As victims of an alleged crime, these women have certain rights , one of which is protection from intimidation and harassment throughout the trial proceedings. To publicize the trial in that way exposes these four women to public scrutiny with greater severity and directness than if they were to remain unidentified to the public. Most news outlets don’t identify victims of sexual assault unless they choose to identify themselves of their own volition.