With all these problems with contestants on the show, whose job should it be to vet them? In all of the above instances, the audience did the grunt work of vetting these contestants which, to me, feels like the network's short-term solution to accidentally casting "shady" men. Even the wording in the Facebook posts revealing Hannah B's potential suitors hinted that many of these guys would not make it to the mansion. This idea that these guys "may" be the 33 men greeting Hannah B during the premiere leaves room for people (like Smithburger) to out the bad apples on social media before they infiltrate the show. (I'd bet money we don't see Matthew B. in the mansion because ABC pulls the plug on him before they announce the final lineup of candidates — all this sleuthing will feel like a long-forgotten nightmare by the show's premiere May 13.)