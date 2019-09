First aired in October 2018 in the episode hosted by Awkafina, “ The Pumpkin Patch ” opens on the owner of a pumpkin patch scolding a group of men and one woman for performing lewd acts with pumpkins. The group insists that isn’t what is going on, but in the end they are banned from the pumpkin patch. This is the exact same setting, characters, and plot as the sketch “ Fucking A Pumpkin ,” which was posted on YouTube by Temple Horses in October 2014. In each, the pumpkin patch owner warns the group that there are children nearby. Each sketch also involves the members of the group roleplaying as the pumpkin.