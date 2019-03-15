"We were filming on a Monday, so the weekend before I just got sad, I guess? I just walked around around the city and listened to sad music while I watched the sun set. I don’t know if that’s a technique, but maybe I’ll start teaching it. I came in that Monday and tried to get it. It’s funny that he did three takes because we did three takes as well. We were trying to get the timing just right. A lot of it was like, how far does he lean forward — there was a lot of shoulder. Are his shoulders slumped over? Does he turn his hand in a little bit? They were like, Ok so when you get a tear, wait a beat, and then look into the camera, and then look over your right shoulder. Molly and Heléne were in the background and then they would cue them. I was actually able to get a few real fears and I freaked myself out a little bit over it."