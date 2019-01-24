CK: "We mostly worked with this guy named Leland, who writes music for Troye Sivan and a bunch of other pop stars. He's the one who wrote — well, Sarah and I wrote the lyrics, but he wrote 'My Brother's Gay' and 'Stink' and all the other iterations, the remixes and stuff like that. He was incredible, just because we wanted him to be funny, but first and foremost we wanted him to legitimize Chase. We wanted him to sound real, feel real. If you actually heard him on the radio, you'd be like, 'What is this song?' [Leland] was incredibly talented, and anytime we sent him the vibe we were going for, he would send us back an option right away that was perfect. We really, really lucked out. Then we would kind of write lyrics to fit what he had sent us."