Bryant and Bennett play a couple returning from a protest who realize that everything they do and own has some connection to Trump. They can't take an Uber because the company took advantage of the taxi strike at JFK protesting Trump's immigration order, and they can't take a Lyft because one of the investors is a Trump supporter. That's all pretty reasonable, but it just gets worse. They can't have a drink because their favorite beers are linked to Trump — the same goes for macaroni and cheese, Facebook, and Bed Bath & Beyond. They end up boycotting so many things that they end up naked on their front lawn. "What are we doing?" Bryant asks. "This isn't accomplishing anything — nothing is going to change!"