I’m A Porn Star — & My Breast Implants Earned Me $250,000

After 11 years in the adult film industry, 29-year-old Lindsey Leigh is at the peak of her career, with a successful cam business and growing fanbase. A few years ago, Leigh decided to get breast and butt implants as an investment for her job, and immediately saw her following skyrocket. She tells us, in her own words, how she feels about her surgeries now. The following story was told to Rachel Lubitz and edited for length and clarity.
I’ve wanted bigger boobs since high school, but I didn’t want to start getting surgeries too young, so I just used push-up bras in the meantime. I was 26, and had been in the porn industry for eight years, when I felt like I could say, OK, I grew into my body. I lost my baby fat. My hormones are where they’re supposed to be, and now it's time to get this done.
I thought that I would make more money if I was curvier, and I was correct. The first year after I got my boobs done, I earned what I had made in my first eight years. The boob job alone has earned me more than $200,000 through camming, films, and appearances, and the surgery was $8,000.
But when it came to butt surgery, that's where I had to really think, Is this necessary? Am I going to want all these things in my 40s? But I just thought, The look that I’m going for is not happening by doing squats. It’s not happening with diet. I have to do this. I threw it down as more of a fiscal decision than a moral one.
I didn’t tell anybody that I was getting it done, because I didn’t want anyone’s opinion on it other than my own. I felt like I had to get it for my job and income, but also for me. I got it on my birthday in September 2017. I asked them to put the implant in the muscle, so my whole glute muscle on both sides was just cut right through the middle, the implant went in, and then it was stitched right up. After the surgery, it feels like your tailbone is being pulled in two different directions. You can’t stretch, you can’t touch your toes, you can’t really walk. I wasn’t ready for that.
The thing I most regret about that surgery is that I got addicted to painkillers for about two or three months. I suffer from mental illness and take anti-depressants, so the combination of the drugs really threw me for a loop. I didn’t want to go out. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t even sit on a barstool if I wanted to. It was so lonely; it was just me and my cats at home. I had a mental breakdown and had to go back to the hospital for two days so they could evaluate me. I recommend anyone looking to do this to talk to your doctor and actually tell them what medications you’re on, which is something I didn’t do.
Even after that experience, I love my butt now. I could not be happier. It has reaped very awesome financial benefits. I made $50,000 more last year than the year before. I immediately got more followers. My video clips were doubling and tripling in sales from all new people. I started getting more offers to work on different websites and attend different events. It completely changed the game. It went from me working with my camera in my little dinky house to me being a household name in porn almost overnight.
It sounds very vain, but in any other industry, if they said you have to be certified in X, Y, and Z, that would take your time and money, too. It’s an investment, and that’s all I really see it as. I had a look in my brain that I was going for, and now I am that look. My confidence is through the roof. I feel like an utter man-eater — and I love it.
