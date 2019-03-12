You Can Now Join Cardi B & DJ Khaled On A Cruise To The Bahamas

On Saturday, recent Grammy-winner and Afro-Caribbean goddess Cardi B announced on Instagram that she’ll be performing and partying on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas along with Post Malone. The Days of Summer Cruise Fest will leave the Port of Miami on June 28 and will be hosted by music producer and Snapchat preacher, DJ Khaled.
Although the festival will take place on a Carnival cruise ship called the Victory, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told Refinery29 that the event is hosted by a third party, the Days of Summer Cruise Fest (formerly known as the Summer Fest Cruise). In case co-mingling with Cardi B isn’t incentive enough, the Victory features a world class spa, casino, Medina-stocked bars, and a 24-hour pizzeria where you can re-fuel between concerts.
Advertisement
Apart from its promise of partying and mingling with hip hop royalty this Caribbean-bound festival has little else in common with the infamous flop that was Fyre Festival. In fact, this is DJ Khaled's second time hosting and in 2017 the event featured performances by Future, Migos, Lil Wayne, and A$AP Rocky.
Headlined by @PostMalone, ft @iamcardib @djkhaled @NipseyHussle & more TBA, Join us on the #DaysofSummerCruise for a weekend filled with live performances from your favorite artists 6/28-7/1 MIA?Bahamashttps://t.co/S5mVjz4CxW or ?1-800-664-6750 to book your travel package now— Days of Summer Cruise Fest (@DOSCruiseFest) February 28, 2019
Cardi B’s recent sun-soaked Cabo getaway with Offset was enough vitamin D envy to convince us to book our own warm-weather vacation so this adults-only cruise might be the place to start. Prices start at $1062.50 per person (not including $359 in taxes and fees) for an interior quad and go up to $3500 per person in a double-occupancy suite.
While there's no promise of additional artists or performers, we can only hope that City Girls make an appearance and join the “Bardi” so that we can all relive the beachside splendor we witnessed in their “Twerk” video.
We reached out to Days of Summer Cruise for comment and will update this story upon receiving additional information.
Advertisement