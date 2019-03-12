There is no wrong or right way to grieve someone, especially when their death was as shocking and heartbreaking as Luke Perry's. The Riverdale star passed away last week after being hospitalized for a stroke. In her initial statement, Perry's 18-year-old daughter Sophie thanked everyone for their "hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages," but a week later, she's had to address some not-so-nice feedback she has received in light of her father's death.
In a post on Instagram, Sophie pointed out that she "did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs."
Specifically, she responded to criticism she's received for attempting to continue living her normal life. Trolls have emerged in the comments of her page to shame her for the way she talks, what she's wearing, and how she's decided to grieve.
"YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the fuck up over it," she wrote. "But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to."
Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs. I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the fuck up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.
In the week since the tragic event, Sophie's page has been dedicated not only to her father, but also to her family. Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos dedicated to her mother, Rachel (Minnie) Sharp, who was married to Perry from 1993 to 2003.
"She is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now," Sophie wrote. "She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute shit situation without you."
