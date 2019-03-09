Leaks In Jussie Smollett Case Under Investigation By Chicago Police

The constant barrage of information about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack – mostly from anonymous sources – has left many of us feeling confused and overwhelmed over the last few weeks. The Chicago Police Department says “same,” and has now opened an internal investigation, Deadline reports.
“I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation,” Sgt. Rocco Alioto told the publication on Friday, noting the F.B.I. is one of those said agencies. “As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities.”
The leaks began shortly after Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in late January. The Empire star, who i’s openly gay, alleges that he was leaving awalking from Subway restaurant when two men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before dousing him with bleach and putting a rope around his neck.
Brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo were later arrested in possible connection with the attack, and that’s where the Smollett's case took a turn for the worst.
“Sources” began saying that the attack was staged due to Smollet being unhappy with his Empire salary and paid the brothers to carry out the act. Surveillance made the rounds on Twitter and showed the brothers buying supplies, similar to the ones used in the alleged attack, leading to even more public confusion.
Smollett was later arrested for filing a false police report and was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct on Friday. The actor, scheduled to be arraigned on March 14, maintains his innocence and has denied all claims made against him thus far.
