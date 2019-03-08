The Miami Herald reported on Friday that President Donald Trump cheered the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in February with some interesting company: Seated behind him was Li Yang, the founder of the Florida day spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was allegedly caught on tape receiving oral sex and was later charged with prostitution as part of a large-scale human trafficking investigation.
Yang, who donated $42,000 to the Trump Victory political action committee and $16,000 to Trump's presidential campaign, operated a large chain of day spas in Palm Beach County. In 2013 she sold a Jupiter, FL location to Hua Zhang, who renamed the spa Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Zhang was arrested in the human trafficking sting in which Kraft, who is also a financial backer of Trump's political campaigns, has been implicated. Zhang has been charged with racketeering and running a house of prostitution. She pleaded not guilty.
According to the Herald, while the ownership and name of the spa changed, it's likely that "sex was for sale" both before and after the 2013 sale.
“Used to be known as Tokyo Day Spa and Massage — most of the same girls still work there,” a Yelp reviewer wrote of Orchids of Asia in 2013.
While the ownership of the spas has been transferred out Yang's name, "her husband still manages at least one of the spas and other companies are now under her parents’ names," reports the Herald.
In a brief phone interview, Yang told the paper that she was "out of the business and would soon be moving to Washington, D.C. "
Yang's Facebook page shows her at numerous Mar-a-Lago events including the Super Bowl where the captioned her selfie with Donald Trump, "We love our president." The page also shows her with Donald, Jr and Eric Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, and former Trump administration advisor Sebastian Gorka.
