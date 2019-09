Why Martha McSally's Decision To Come Out As Sexual Assault Survivor Matters

McSally is also aware of the power she held by speaking up at the hearing. "If anybody last night or 50 years ago has also been through a sexual assault, I just want to give them some hope. I want to shine a flashlight for them, that today can be a new day. That they can find some healing in their own lives," McSally told CBS in an interview Thursday. "They can find their own purpose and not be held back and not be stopped from fulfilling all of their potential in life because of the awful things that they were victimized from. Don't let your assaulter rob you of your future. Don't do it."