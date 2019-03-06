Oat Milk Ice Cream Is Officially A Thing

Well, it has finally happened. Oat milk has worked its way from trendy lattes to the frozen dessert aisle. Today, So Delicious Dairy Free announced that the first oat milk-based non-dairy ice cream is officially available in stores nationwide.
So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Dessert is created with an oat milk base so each flavor is 100% dairy-free and vegan. According to Jennifer Michuda, So Delicious's senior brand manager, "Oatmilk's creamy texture and neutral taste really allow the flavors to shine through."
Right now, the treat is available in three different flavors, Oatmeal Cookie, Caramel Apple Crumble, and Peanut Butter and Raspberry. The Oatmeal Cookie flavor contains chunks of chewy cookie dough, brown sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. Caramel Apple Crumble is made with apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Last but not least, Peanut Butter and Raspberry has swirls of smooth peanut butter and black raspberries. In addition to being non-dairy and vegan, each flavor is certified gluten-free.
So Delicious Oatmilk Frozen Desserts are available at grocery stores nationwide right now with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per pint. Almond milk, coconut milk, and even cashew milk have had their moment in the sun as bases for various dairy-free ice creams, and now, it's finally oat milk's turn.
