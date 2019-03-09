Looking to the comics only further confuses our investigation into Fury’s age, because he’s been around for quite a long time. He fought with the Howling Commandos in WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam War. WWII was fought from 1939-1945, and Fury would have had to have been at least 17-years-old (with parental consent, otherwise 18-years-old voluntarily) to enlist. That puts his birthday around the late 1910s or early 1920s, making him around 70-80 in Captain Marvel, which would be impressive but is definitely not the case for the onscreen character. But the secret in the comics is that Nick Fury is essentially immortal thanks to the Infinity Formula which saved his life after he was severely injured by a mine during the war. His aging has been slowed almost to the point of stopping altogether, which explains his youthful appearance.