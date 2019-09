As Marvel nears the end of the MCU’s Phase 3 of films with Avengers: Endgame, there are so many questions still left to answer. How will the remaining Avengers restore balance to the universe? How will they defeat the all-powerful, Infinity Stone-wielding Thanos? How much of a part is Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel going to play in the final battle? If and when they do fix the universe-shaking snap, which heroes will be left standing? Will some of the original Avengers die, and if so, who will take over their mantles to honor their legacy and continue to keep the world safe? These are all valid and extremely important questions, and ones that will be answered definitively in Avengers: Endgame. But there’s one question that’s been plaguing Marvel fans for decades, and it’s one that might never be answered: How old is Nick Fury?