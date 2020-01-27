UPDATES: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.
The Bachelor franchise technically gets an F when it comes to couples lasting after the show. If you include The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, there are dozens of seasons in this franchise — The Bachelor alone is in its 24th season. But only 19 Bachelor Nation couples are still together from those seasons. And two of those couples are comprised of a Bachelor who changed his mind and later got together with his runner up instead of his winner.
Still, that success rate actually means a lot more when you look at how successful these successful couples are. Many of them have gotten married and started having kids of their own. Even Raven and Adam from Bachelor in Paradise, who left their successful season just dating without an engagement, have decided to make it official.
Basically, when this show works — it really works. Here are all the couples that are still together today.