How To Help The Alabama Tornado Victims

Deadly tornadoes ripped through East Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens of others. Rescue teams are still looking for missing people, and many homes have been destroyed.
Recovery efforts are underway, with many national and local organizations providing shelter, food, and water for families who have been affected.
Here are a few ways you can help.
Blood donations: The LifeSouth blood center in Opelika is accepting donations for the East Alabama Medical Center. LifeSouth is at 505 E. Thomason Cir, Opelika, AL 36801, #5431. Check the website for mobile-drive locations. You can also donate blood at a local Red Cross facility.
Help identify missing persons: You can register missing family members or friends on the Lee County Emergency Management Agency website. List yourself "safe and well" on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.
Help for displaced animals: The Opelika Animal Hospital is offering boarding for pets who have been displaced by the disaster. The Humane Society of the United States has sent a team to Lee County to provide shelter support and coordinate animal transport, and is taking donations.
Counseling services: If you or someone you know is looking for mental or emotional help after the storm, call the 24-hour U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5590. You can also access the helpline here.
As the community grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, other ways to help are continuing to pop up. Follow Alabama's news sources and follow #AlabamaStrong and #AlabamaTornadoes on Twitter for more local opportunities.
If you’re looking to help the Lee County area of Alabama until volunteers are cleared to help with cleanup from the tornado damage, here are some ways that I found last night. Let’s come together for our community as best as we can. If you know of any other ways, post them below. pic.twitter.com/tktYgaMhUi— Joshua Miller (@JoshuaDairen) March 4, 2019
