The big news from E.L.F. Cosmetics this week? The affordable and on-trend brand announced it will close all 22 of its retail stores in order to concentrate on online sales. But E.L.F. insiders are focused on another aspect of the brand’s big change: Right now, a massive — secret — 50% off sale is happening on the site.
The deals are so incognito, you won’t see any slashed prices or big sale banners. In order to cash in on the discounts, you have to enter the promo code "THANKYOU" at checkout. And when you do, your total (up to $50 of merchandise) will be cut in half.
Advertisement
No matter how hushed the site-wide discount, the brand’s star products are sure to go fast. Already, half the shades of E.L.F.’s new and coveted Camo Concealer — reduced to just $3 — are sold out. Other items we predict will go just as quickly? Extensive makeup brush kits, lip vaults, and new skin care that — at just a few bucks — we can’t afford not to try.
E.L.F.'s secret sale is going on now through March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so you still have time to stock up on the must-have items we've rounded up ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 5
Our first stop in shopping the sale? This new long-wear concealer with a matte finish. And apparently we’re not the only ones — at press time nearly half of the 18 shades are already sold out.
2 of 5
Sure, it’s nice to save a buck or two on already-affordable cosmetics, but where this sale gets really good is with the more expensive offerings. This full brush kit — which is made with the softest vegan fibers and includes 19 brushes in a roll-up pouch — is only $25 on sale.
Advertisement
3 of 5
E.L.F.’s skin-care products tend to be more pricey than its makeup, so why not finally try it now that everything's on sale? This new mist doesn’t just look cute, it’s stocked with coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and argan oil for instant hydration with a dewy finish.
4 of 5
We love a good lipstick vault because it means trying new shades we might not normally gravitate to — and sharing the rest with our friends. Bonus: These matte crayons have sharpeners built right into the base.
5 of 5
A chance to stock up on this best-selling jelly highlighter for less than the price of a cup of coffee? Yes, please (and we’ll take all three shades).
Advertisement