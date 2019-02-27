Story from Politics

AOC & The Other Freshman Congresswomen Are Bringing The Heat To Cohen's Hearing

Leah Carroll
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
Strange times make for strange bedfellows. It would have seemed improbable just a month or so ago to think that Resistance Twitter would suddenly be championing Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen.
But from the moment Cohen took the stand on Wednesday to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee and declared Trump to be a "racist," a "conman," and a "cheat," the once-brash (now-cowed) cigar-chomping fixer has found some unlikely allies. Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara took to social media to congratulate Cohen on calling out Republicans who seem intent on asking him about everything but the President of the United States.
Advertisement
Others cheered Cohen when he warned Republican committee members about misplaced loyalty saying, "I did the same thing that you're doing now. For 10 years. I protected Trump for 10 years."
Related Stories
Conservatives Keep Taking Creep Shots Of AOC
Ivanka Trump To Americans: Stop Being Poor
Prosecutors Recommend Prison For Michael Cohen
But the best was yet to come. As the committee resumed following the break, Cohen was grilled by freshman Congressional superstars Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Katie Hill.
AOC led with pointed questions about false financial statements and whether Trump devalued assets to avoid taxes on the Trump Links Golf Course in her home district of the Bronx. She basically got Cohen to give the committee a reason to subpoena Trump's tax returns.
Hill got Cohen to reveal that he has 11 checks — hush money reimbursements — that show Trump broke campaign finance law. Cohen also confirmed to her that Trump directed him to "coordinate on public messaging" about payments to Stormy Daniels, i.e. lie about the hush money.
Pressley used her time to negate the idea that just because Trump has a Black friend, he's not a racist. She also got Cohen to admit that many of the President's alleged frauds were "all about ego."
As Tlaib began her questioning, she was sidelined momentarily by Republican Mark Meadows, whom she accused of using Lynne Patton as a "prop."
The questioning and Cohen's responses are clearly getting to his former boss, who tweeted on Tuesday that Cohen had done "bad things unrelated to Trump."
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series