AOC & The Other Freshman Congresswomen Brought The Heat To Cohen's Hearing

Michael Cohen nails it when he says no Republican member has asked a question about Mr. Trump. Speaks volumes.— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) February 27, 2019
Cohen to GOP lawmakers: "I did the same thing that you're doing now. For ten years. I protected Mr. Trump for ten years." His warning to them: "The more people that follow Mr. Trump -- as I did blindly -- are going to suffer the same consequences that I'm suffering." pic.twitter.com/vGXvGMXWxC— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 27, 2019
Finally, @AOC weighs in on the #CohenTestimony. Weisselberg et al have apparently given false testimony about Trump assets. On the Trump Links golf course which cost the taxpayer $127m, Cohen confirms he valued his course at $5m when it was worth $50m. A regular M.O.— Mo Ansar (@MoAnsar) February 27, 2019
In future, I'ma really need Dems to just let @AOC do things, then explain to the other Dems how they're done, before those other Dems try to do things. #CohenHearing— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 27, 2019
Is there additional corroborating evidence that Mr. Trump, while a sitting President of the United States, directly reimburse you hush-money as part of a criminal scheme to violate campaign finance laws? —Rep. Katie Hill— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 27, 2019
There are 11 checks —Michael Cohen pic.twitter.com/8QAjONcTUb
.@AyannaPressley asks if a person can lead the birther movement, refer to the diaspora as "shithole countries", refer to white supremacists as "fine people", have black friend and still be racist.— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) February 27, 2019
Cohen: "yes"
Pressley: I agree
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Why would the President want to bid up the price of something he was ultimately paying for?— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2019
Michael Cohen: It was all about ego. https://t.co/4McXejykRV pic.twitter.com/nG5JbP21wu
The camera cut to Michael Cohen during this Rashida Tlaib-Mark Meadows exchange: pic.twitter.com/G1fMYBpzMe— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 27, 2019
Meadows angrily accuses Tlaib of racism for calling him racist pic.twitter.com/4Wj6FcJO6l— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2019