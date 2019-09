Creator David Hemingson also doesn’t sound like he’s in a hurry to get his main characters in bed together. When Entertainment Weekly asked if Hemingson felt the “pressure” of setting up an immediate will-they or won’t-they predicament, he said, “Not really. Things will evolve and mature the way they have to and the way they should organically … I’m reveling in the complexity and the intrigue of the romantic elements, and I feel like we’ve got a lot to work with and a lot of stuff to play with.”