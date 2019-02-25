Amanda Seyfried Showed Off An Unexpected Hair-Color Change On Oscars Night

Amanda Seyfried dramatically changed her signature blonde hair once: It was back in 2013, courtesy of a deep brunette wig for her role as Linda Lovelace — and people hardly recognized her. But last night, the star who’s known to jump from buttery blonde to bright blonde and back again revealed a similarly drastic transformation, and one of her biggest IRL color changes ever: a golden brunette hue debuted at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.
Styled for the occasion in a textured double ponytail by celebrity stylist Jenny Cho, the deeper shade makes use of strategic bronde lowlights for an effect that keeps the tone from looking too stark against her pale skin. The jury’s still out on whether Seyfried (who is currently filming You Should Have Left) made the change for a role, but of this we're positive: It couldn’t come at a better moment. As Charlize Theron and Emilia Clarke proved at last night’s Oscars, the de-blonding of Hollywood is well underway (with Clarke reportedly darkening her own blonde with color from a box, no less).
How long until Seyfried gravitates back to her default shade of blonde? We don't even want to think about it. With rich brunette that looks this good, Seyfried and her fellow stars are making a compelling case for going dark come spring.
Advertisement