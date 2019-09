R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Aggravated Sexual Abuse

According to the Chicago Sun Times , Kelly has spent two nights in custody and could possibly post bond today. Kelly’s defense attorney, Steven Greenberg, described his client’s finances as “a mess.” After Surviving R. Kelly was released, his record label RCA dropped him . Greenberg also told reporters that Kelly owes upwards of $160,000 in unpaid child support and is about to be evicted from his Near West Side studio, where he currently is behind on rent to the tune of $167,000