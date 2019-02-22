Up until very recently, we thought there was no place we'd rather be this Sunday than at the Oscars Governor's Ball, gorging on the over 70 dishes created specifically for the event by Chef Wolfgang Puck. What made us rethink this aspiration? Hearing about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Academy Awards party, of course.
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that for the second year in a row, Jay and Bey will be hosting an exclusive, non-sponsored, press-free Oscars afterparty inside the Chateau Marmont's parking garage. Since the power couple is extremely adept at keeping their parties private — remember, how long it took us to find out who bit Beyoncé at Jay-Z's 4:44 album party? — we don't yet know too much about what will go down at this party. However, Page Six did recently report that Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm is creating the menu for the event.
We reached out to Eleven Madison Park and a representative confirmed that the menu for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party is indeed being created by the famous chef. “Chef Humm is set to return for the second year, serving every decadence from caviar by the gallon to truffle quesadillas and late-night upscale ‘Chicken & Waffles’, all with the Eleven Madison signature treatment, perfectly paired with magnum after magnum of Jay-Z’s prestige Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne,” the rep explained to Refinery29 via email this afternoon. Good thing Beyoncé's veganism pledge is only to eat plant-based breakfasts and observe meatless Mondays.
Out of all the menu items being passed out at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s event this weekend, "Caviar by the gallon,” is without a doubt the most high-brow. “By the gallon” implies that there will be more than one gallon of roe available at this party, which is bound to be extremely expensive. How expensive? Renowned caviar brand Petrossian sells its Special Reserve Ossetra Caviar online. The largest unit you can order online is one kilogram, which costs $12,500. According to an online calculator, there are roughly 3.79 kilograms in one U.S. gallon. That means a single gallon of this premium caviar would cost $47,375. And, remember that's just one gallon.
For comparison, Wolfgang Puck Catering reports that it expects to serve 15 kilograms of caviar at the Oscars Governors Ball. Fifteen kilograms of that same extremely high-end caviar would cost $187,500. So it sounds like no matter which afterparty the celebs attend, they'll likely be seeing mountains of caviar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
