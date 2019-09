Daniel Humm is the chef and co-owner of the best restaurant in the world. That title might sound like it should be subjective, but every year The World's 50 Best Restaurant List rocks the food scene, and Humm's restaurant, Eleven Madison Park (EMP) came out on top for 2017. While Humm can typically be found whipping up fine-dining tasting menus at his flagship restaurant, this summer, while EMP is under renovation, he moved his entire staff to a pop-up version of the eatery in the Hamptons. We caught up with Humm on the opening night of EMP Summer House, a partnership with Amex Platinum, to ask him what it's like to be the chef at the world's best restaurant, what he eats at home, and his advice for those of us who aren't quite as skilled in the kitchen. If you're hoping to get a get a seat at one of his summer tables, be advised that spots are only open to Amex members — and Amex cards are the only payment the restaurant accepts.