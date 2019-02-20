Everything Leaving Netflix In March

Netflix really giveth a lot, so it's easy to assume that Netflix rarely taketh away. In reality, though, the site really taketh away! Quite frequently and quite callously! As titles expire, Netflix removes them from its archives, taking them from our eyes, our hearts, and our queues. Cue "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C.
This month, Netflix is removing some classic streaming site fare. Movies like Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, and The Breakfast Club are all taking their leave of the platform. Not to mention, Disney's Beauty and the Beast is leaving, alongside the 18th season of Law & Order: SVU.
Mourn the titles that leave for now — then take solace in the many, many, new titles coming to Netflix this month to replace them.