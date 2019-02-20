Story from TV Shows

Everything Leaving Netflix In March

Rebecca Farley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo.
Netflix really giveth a lot, so it's easy to assume that Netflix rarely taketh away. In reality, though, the site really taketh away! Quite frequently and quite callously! As titles expire, Netflix removes them from its archives, taking them from our eyes, our hearts, and our queues. Cue "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C.
This month, Netflix is removing some classic streaming site fare. Movies like Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, and The Breakfast Club are all taking their leave of the platform. Not to mention, Disney's Beauty and the Beast is leaving, alongside the 18th season of Law & Order: SVU.
Mourn the titles that leave for now — then take solace in the many, many, new titles coming to Netflix this month to replace them.
Related Stories
The Netflix Movies To Get Excited For In 2019
The Hottest Sex Scenes On Netflix Shows
Jessica Jones Is Canceled, With One Final Season

More from TV

R29 Original Series