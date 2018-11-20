This is really it. December is coming, the year is ending, and Netflix is giving the boot to its final round of titles this year. It feels more significant with the past eleven months already behind us, doesn't it? Especially since some really good movies and TV shows are saying goodbye along with the rest of the dregs of 2018, and we'll soon have a shiny 2019 Netflix to look forward to.
Luckily, December is the perfect month for binge-watching, meaning you'll have ample time to catch up on the following movies and shows before they leave. Crackling fires, snow days indoors, and federally-mandated days off await you, beckoning you to your couch or bed along with five to ten titles that need to be watched just one more time before drop off the streaming service like the ball in Times Square.
Movies like Moana and a handful of Air Buds are among those leaving us before 2019, as well as classics like Groundhog Day and Spotlight. But perhaps most cruel, who gets rid of The Search for Santa Paws before Christmas has even arrived? If this is another reason to start celebrating early, I'll take it.
There's way more heartbreakers ahead, like Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and, of course, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2. Read on to see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this December.
