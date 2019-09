The evidence in question isn’t totally new to the case. It is the bone fragments of the victim, Teresa Halbach . Originally, it was said that the fragments were discovered at Avery’s home in his burn pit and burn barrel. What the original reports didn’t say was that there is evidence that fragments were also discovered at another location, reports Rolling Stone . Avery’s defense would have never known, had it not been for a police report Zellner claims she received in December 2018 from an anonymous third party. The report, filed on September 20, 2011, indicates that “human bones” recovered during the investigation were collected from locations that prosecutors claimed had nothing to do with the murder. The fragments were then removed from the Calumet County sheriff’s department’s evidence control unit and transferred to a local funeral home which then “returned” them to the Halbach family in 2011. Zellner believes that these additional bone fragments would have been a step toward proving the longtime defense theory that Halbach was killed and burned at another location.