Here's How To Get Free Starbucks In Honor Of Valentine's Day

Yes, today is Valentine's Day, and for some, that's very exciting. However, for anyone whose one true love is coffee, this day is much more exciting for the fact that it's one with a Starbucks happy hour offer.
Starting at 3 p.m. today, customers who are signed up for the Starbucks Rewards program will be able to get any espresso beverage for free when they order an espresso beverage sized grande or larger. The BOGO deal is perfect for those who want to share a pick-me-up with their loved one this Valentine's Day or for anyone who loves coffee so much, they'll gladly guzzle down more than one cup in an afternoon.
Starbucks recently changed its happy hour policy, making the deals available only to those who are signed up for the chain's reward program. Rewards members can take advantage of the BOGO deal today, by claiming the happy hour coupon in their Starbucks app or email inbox. If you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, however, there are plenty of other ways to eat and drink for free today in honor of Valentine's Day.
