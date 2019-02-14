Young Mom Killed By Ex-Boyfriend After Being Kidnapped From College Campus

"Kylo Pounds I love you so much I hope you become a better man than I was when you turn 18 you'll get $100,000 dollars be smart with it!!! My dream goal was to raise you as a man and for me to become a state trooper!!! Obviously that didn't happen!! Your mother kept me away from you and I was fighting for your through the court system!! Your mother kept teasing and I got overwhelmed, I'm so sorry you have to grow up without us baby!! But we'll be watching you trust me I love you with all my heart Kylo!! I would like for you to become a state trooper state of your choosing!! My side of the family is more fortunate then your mom side of you need anything financially reach out to Keosha Pounds, Victory Pounds or Latiesha Farmer!!! Too my family I love ya'all and I'm sorry dad you're right I lety my feelings build up!! DONT feel sorry for me cause there is nothing you guys could have done to stop me!! PLEASE KEEP MY SON OUT OF THE STREETS I don't want him following my bad ways."