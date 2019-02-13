Valentine’s Day — you either love it or hate it. And it’s right around the corner.
This time of year is an opportunity to reflect on all of the love in your life, and not just romantic love. Whether you’re happily single, taken, or celebrating Galentine’s Day, the holiday can be a great time to show your appreciation — for your partner, for your friends, and hopefully for yourself!
When it comes to sharing your feelings, you may find yourself wanting to post on social media about what this holiday means to you. And if you’re looking for a quote that speaks to you, then look no further.
Ahead, we compiled a list of Valentine’s Day quotes for all types of people — from single to taken to indifferent as hell — so that you can post something that captures your sentiments perfectly.