We enter Pisces season on Monday, helping us shift into a more intuitive and dreamy headspace. But watch out for confusion when discussing your ideas. The moon moves into confident Leo until Tuesday morning, where it helps us get organized . Take a look outside if you can, it will also be a beautiful winter supermoon. She then shifts into a void of course period on Wednesday night at 8:51 PM EST until Thursday morning at 9:17 AM EST making it a time to get rest and relax. The moon wanes in Libra emphasizing the need to socialize and connect until Saturday morning at 10:56 AM EST. When the moon wanes, it’s a good time to wrap up matters that need consolidation. Venus and Pluto conjunct on Friday, assisting us with how we relate to love , beauty, beginnings, and endings. The moon enters Scorpio on Saturday morning, helping us to be more strategic with our thoughts and feelings.