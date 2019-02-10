Sometimes, we do deserve nice things. So with that in mind, Miley Cyrus is going to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Not only that, she’s going to perform as part of a tribute to Dolly Parton, and is teaming up with Shawn Mendes to do so. Clearly, we’ve done something right to deserve this, and it’s totally cool if that’s the only reason you tune into the Grammys telecast on Sunday night (no judgements, promise). Now if only we could do something else right to hear any sort of information about Miley Cyrus' upcoming new album, which she teased is dropping in the near future — just not soon enough. It’s only been 16 months since Cyrus’ last album, Younger Now, hit the airwaves, but honestly it’s felt like a lifetime. Our lives haven’t been totally devoid of Cyrus, though, as she recently teamed up with Mark Ronson for his upcoming album, and the two released “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” in late November 2018, and performed it on Saturday Night Live in December.
After the song’s release, Cyrus explained to Beast 1 that “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” is “such a nice introduction to the record I’m making because I always like to keep the story working in a way that you never jump from sound to sound, but you really let everything be kind of fluid in your changes. I think this is a really nice introduction to the the next sound of my record.”
As for this new sound, in an interview with New York's 95.5 PLJ, Cyrus then elaborated a little bit more on this new sound, and teased that “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” isn’t the only Ronson collaboration on the album.
"One song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock-driven; kind of like modern Debbie Harry and Joan Jett,” she explained. “Then we've got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop, and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop and alternative. I just have kind of everything, and then just some down-the-middle pop records too."
Cyrus then goes on to joke that Ronson’s next album will drop around March, and she doesn’t want her next record released anywhere near his; she jokes that maybe hers will be out in June 2019.
But, we might not actually have to wait that long for new music, let alone the full album. In the past, Cyrus has dropped surprise new music without any sort of promotion. Back in 2015, while she was hosting the MTV Music Video Awards, she surprised everyone when she announced mid-show that she was releasing new music *right now.* Her fifth studio studio album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, was now available to stream online, and also it was completely free.
It’s also rumored that Cyrus and Mendes are collaborating on a new song together, and not just for their Grammys tribute. Posting to Instagram, Cyrus teased that the two might be covering “Islands in the Stream," which Parton sang with Kenny Rogers back in the 1980s. But, according to TMZ (so take this with a grain of salt!) the two are also getting ready to drop an actual single together that will be featured on Cyrus’ upcoming album.
Might we hear a tease of this during the Grammys? We’ll just have to wait and see.
