Sometimes, we do deserve nice things. So with that in mind, Miley Cyrus is going to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Not only that, she’s going to perform as part of a tribute to Dolly Parton, and is teaming up with Shawn Mendes to do so. Clearly, we’ve done something right to deserve this, and it’s totally cool if that’s the only reason you tune into the Grammys telecast on Sunday night (no judgements, promise). Now if only we could do something else right to hear any sort of information about Miley Cyrus' upcoming new album , which she teased is dropping in the near future — just not soon enough. It’s only been 16 months since Cyrus’ last album, Younger Now, hit the airwaves, but honestly it’s felt like a lifetime. Our lives haven’t been totally devoid of Cyrus, though, as she recently teamed up with Mark Ronson for his upcoming album, and the two released “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” in late November 2018, and performed it on Saturday Night Live in December.