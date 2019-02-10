Dua Lipa & Her Chef Boyfriend Have Been Through The Gossip Ringer

View this post on Instagram

I wouldnt want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesnt love and respect her. She wouldn’t stand for it. Both Dua and I have fallen into the hands of tabloids causing drama and linking us to different people when there is simply nothing there. I’m in a gay bar dancing with a friend and its been shown in a bad light. There was no kissing and im disappointed at myself for even dancing for a brief moment given the way it was portrayed. It was a loud club and i was talking to her in her ear. Don’t believe everything you see because these people are paid to create drama. We are very happy being back together. We spent 3 and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that. We broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.