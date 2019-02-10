Dua Lipa & Her Chef Boyfriend Have Been Through The Gossip Ringer

Dua Lipa is enjoying her first ever Grammy nominations, ahead of the 61st ceremony this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Her self-titled debut album premiered back in 2017, but her two nominations — one for Best New Artist and the other for Best Dance Recording for her single “Electricity” — are huge for the British singer, but aren't the only awards love she's received this year. Suffice to say, her career is booming right now. Naturally, as her talent propels her, questions about Dua Lipa's dating and personal life are part of the rise. But if you're curious about who Dua Lipa's boyfriend is, you honestly don’t have scroll all that long through her Instagram feed to see who she's dating these days.
Since she came out with “New Rules,” a revolutionary anthem for anyone just out of a breakup, her love life has been scrutinized. She had a previous relationship near the start of her rise to stardom, with LANY lead singer Paul Klein, but is now dating Isaac Carew, a chef and model. They were first spotted together in May, and this current relationship has already sparked a lot of heat from fans and media alike due to the fact that they had dated previously in 2017 — a fact that possibly violates her “New Rules.” But judging by their Instagrams it may have been worth the exception.
The couple have also weathered rumors of infidelity, but according to Carew, the rumors are just that: rumors. In a lengthy Instagram post back in June, Carew wrote, “I wouldn’t want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesnt [sic] love and respect her. She wouldn’t stand for it,” alongside a picture of them together. He went on to explain the situation that resulted in these rumors, quashing any questions about their future.
I wouldnt want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesnt love and respect her. She wouldn’t stand for it. Both Dua and I have fallen into the hands of tabloids causing drama and linking us to different people when there is simply nothing there. I’m in a gay bar dancing with a friend and its been shown in a bad light. There was no kissing and im disappointed at myself for even dancing for a brief moment given the way it was portrayed. It was a loud club and i was talking to her in her ear. Don’t believe everything you see because these people are paid to create drama. We are very happy being back together. We spent 3 and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that. We broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.
Since then, they have supported each other immensely in public. On Jan. 22, 2019, Lipa posted about her “love” and how proud she is of his new restaurant pop-up. “Heart and belly full,” she wrote. “So proud of my love @isaaccarew on his last restaurant pop-up before his book release on the 7th of March. If you haven’t already pre-ordered his book (the one im [sic] holding in my hand) filled with deliciousness... and you’d like a copy of your own, it’s all in his bio ??.”
And in February 2019, at the premiere for Alita: Battle Angel, Dua Lipa and Carew looked pretty happy. Lipa was there to promote her new song, written for the movie (“Swan Song”) and Carew was there to show his support.
They've stuck it out through the rumors and lime light's extra attention, so keep your eye out for the pair on the Grammys’ red carpet, where Carew will mostly likely continue being a doting partner as she vies for Grammy gold.
