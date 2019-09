Dua Lipa & Her Chef Boyfriend Have Been Through The Gossip Ringer

Dua Lipa is enjoying her first ever Grammy nominations, ahead of the 61st ceremony this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Her self-titled debut album premiered back in 2017, but her two nominations — one for Best New Artist and the other for Best Dance Recording for her single “Electricity” — are huge for the British singer, but aren't the only awards love she's received this year. Suffice to say, her career is booming right now. Naturally, as her talent propels her, questions about Dua Lipa's dating and personal life are part of the rise. But if you're curious about who Dua Lipa's boyfriend is , you honestly don’t have scroll all that long through her Instagram feed to see who she's dating these days.