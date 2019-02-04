According to a press release FX, the network behind shows like Atlanta and American Horror Story, will bring Y: The Last Man to the small screen. The Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra-penned comic examines what happens when an apocalyptic event kills off every man, save for one.
Per the press release, the TV show — titled just Y, dropping the Last Man from the title — is about how the women of this brave new world combat challenges of "gender, race, class and survival." It has a ton of story material: The comic book boasts 60 issues, and received a number of awards during its production.
Advertisement
A pilot for the series was ordered back in 2018, and now the network has given an entire season the greenlight.
"Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights, and its monkey,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Production. "Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors."
The new series boasts a star-studded cast of mostly women, of course. Diane Lane will headline the show, which also includes Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn. As for that solo man? Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer actor Barry Keoghan will bring him to life.
In the age of The Handmaid's Tale — where women are treated worse than cattle — it's refreshing to see a post-apocalyptic world where women are in charge by default. Obviously, the world is far from a perfect one, but at least in this series, the stories of women-centric challenges will shine, even if a man still gets the titular role.
Advertisement