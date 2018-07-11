FX revealed via a press release Wednesday that Diane Lane has been cast in the pilot for Y. The show, which has not yet been picked up to order, is based on the comic Y: The Last Man, a post-apocalyptic series that envisions a world in which there is only one man left — i.e. there is only one Y chromosome left in the world's DNA. The only male character is also named "Yorick," so there's another "y" for you. In this post-apocalyptic land, women reign by default. It's a future that really is female, save for Yorick.
Y will also star Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as the titular Yorick, as well as Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed), Imogen Poots, Juliana Canfield, and Marin Ireland. Melina Matzoukas, the director known for her work on Lemonade, Master of None, and Insecure, will helm the pilot.
On the show, Lane will portray Senator Jennifer Brown, a political figure who happens to be Yorick's mother. This role marks a second impressive foray into television for Lane. In January, Netflix revealed that she will play a recurring character on House of Cards season 6. Lane, a movie veteran, previously hadn't appeared on a television series in almost two decades.
Y: The Last Man is a revered and beloved comic that lasted over 60 issues from 2002 to 2008. New Line Cinema acquired the rights to the comics as early as 2007, but never made the intended movie. In 2015, FX revealed it was developing the series for television. Three years later, the show finally has a cast, a producer, and a director. The female-centered future may be in our television future — and Diane Lane is going to be involved.
