Ah, Valentine’s Day. Some might think of it as the perfect time to dote on their love, and some of us just think of it as a day to get some great deals on chocolate. But however you view the annual red-heart-laden holiday, it’s a great time to celebrate love. One of the best ways to do that, minus dinner and a movie, is to listen to some lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day love songs.
Now, of course “love” can mean many things. There’s the very first time you fall in love — exciting, innocent, and sweet, like an early Ed Sheeran song. There’s the deep love that consumes your every thought, kind of like an Ariana Grande. There’s also more tenuous, or impossible love (the kind you go all in for anyway), like every song from A Star Is Born. There's also the love that you feel for yourself when you're belting out a Whitney Houston ballad (which can feel as good as snuggling the one you love — yes, Whitney is that powerful), whether you're boo'd up or not.
These songs make for a good set for a cozy, rosy-cheeked Feb. 14 (and beyond, honestly). There are some new classics, some '90s songs for that nostalgic feel, and even a few genuine oldies (love knows no age, right?), but they'll all give you that lovin' feeling. So go forth, put these in your playlist, and get in the mood for love.