According to TVLine, there's already talk of bringing back the salacious CW soap for the next generation.
"There’s a discussion, but I don’t know if we’re there yet," CW President Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday. "I don’t know what it would be. A lot is up to Warner Bros. and [executive producers] Josh [Schwartz] and [Stephanie Savage], because you don’t want to do anything without them.”
Though reviving the series for a new generation may seem wild for a show that only bowed in 2012, it's worth remembering that when Gossip Girl reigned over the Upper East Side, social media was hardly the ubiquitous force it is today. I mean, did Serena (Blake Lively) even have IG? You know she would have been tapped to advertise Fyre Festival.
Which means it is worth exploring how Gossip Girl could exist in 2019. In a world where we all curate our image online, spill tea over Snapchat, and tweet hot goss, do we need a Dan "Lonely Boy" Humphrey (Penn Badgley) running the rumor mill?
Maybe not — but that doesn't mean that Gossip Girl can't exist in 2019. It just means that it would be different. And as someone who didn't give up on the series even after Bart Bass (Robert Burke) died twice, I'm game to see what The CW comes up with next.
And if The CW reboot fizzles? Well, at least we'll always have Lonely Boy on his darkest timeline in Netflix's You.
