Why Is Fiji Girl Reportedly Suing Fiji Water?

Another internet meme has gone awry, eating its own tail just as it arrived on the scene. Kelleth Cuthbert, a Wilhemina model who went viral at the 2019 Golden Globes, is suing the employer who sent her there. Cuthbert (who was born Kelly Steinbach) claimed in a suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the company is using her image without her authorization. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Cuthbert alleges that Fiji Water used her image for a marketing campaign following her popularity at the Golden Globes. Specifically, Fiji Water apparently installed cardboard cutouts of Cuthbert at LA-based grocery stores.
In a statement to Refinery29, Fiji called the lawsuit "frivolous" and "entirely without merit."
"After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated," the statement continues. "We are confident that we will prevail in Court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent."
Refinery29 has reached out to Cuthbert for comment.
