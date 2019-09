Why Is Fiji Girl Reportedly Suing Fiji Water?

Another internet meme has gone awry eating its own tail just as it arrived on the scene. Kelleth Cuthbert, a Wilhemina model who went viral at the 2019 Golden Globes, is suing the employer who sent her there. Cuthbert (who was born Kelly Steinbach) claimed in a suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the company is using her image without her authorization. According to documents obtained by The Blast , Cuthbert alleges that Fiji Water used her image for a marketing campaign following her popularity at the Golden Globes. Specifically, Fiji Water apparently installed cardboard cutouts of Cuthbert at LA-based grocery stores.